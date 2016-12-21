70+ Degree Warmth Ahead

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will pass through the region on Thursday but we don’t expect any rain. The temps will cool down just a bit behind the front on Friday. The cooler air retreats quickly as we climb back into the upper 60s Saturday afternoon. It’s going to warm even more on Christmas Day with mid 70s possible. We expect a mix of sun and clouds through the holiday weekend and continuing into next week. This means we go into a mainly dry and very mild weather pattern for several days. Next decent chance for rain returns next Thursday. After the rain clears out, we think another surge of colder air moves our way for the start of the new year.