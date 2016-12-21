Rural Health Medical Program Opens New Clinic in Thomaston

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Rural Health Medical Program opens a new clinic in Thomaston bringing professional healthcare services to people in the area.

Thomaston Health Center offers primary and preventive healthcare and program officials say vision and dental care are also available.

Town leaders say the new clinic brings access to quality, affordable healthcare closer to home.

“It’s going to provide a service where they don’t have to travel as far as Linden, or Demopolis, or Selma, to seek medical assistance,” said Thomaston Mayor Jeff Laduron.

“It’s going to be a great benefit to our town and we’re very excited to have them here.”

The clinic is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 am to 4 pm.

Its located at 111 Main Street in Thomaston.