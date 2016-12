Montgomery Police Look for Man who Robbed Store of Toys

by Stefanie Hicks

Montgomery police are looking for a man wanted for robbing a Montgomery store of Christmas gifts.

Police say he showed employees a handgun, then told them that he was taking the toys from the business without paying for them.

Witnesses say he was possibly a driver or passenger in a goldish/gray 4-door Toyota type vehicle.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.