Operation Restore Gives Gift of Hope and Encouragement in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma attorney gives clothes and toys to children all over town, but spreading Christmas joy isn’t the only reason why.

Attorney Faya Rose Toure also shared parenting tips with adults.

It was also part of a community initiative called Operation Restore.

“We’ve decided that we would go out into communities monthly to talk to children and talk to parents about basic things that they can do to help themselves and to help their community,” said Ainka Jackson.

The initiative is sponsored by Chestnut, Sanders and Sanders Law Firm, the Selma Center for Non-Violence, Truth and Reconciliation, and the Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

Toure says the goal of Operation Restore is to encourage and inspire people to become their best selves.

“That’s our goal to bring out the best in the communities and parents and children to let people know we care,” she said.

“We just want to have a presence in the community.”