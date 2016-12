Prattville Police Look for Suspected Shoplifters

by Stefanie Hicks

Prattville police need your help finding people who stole $1600 worth of merchandise from the Bama Fever Tiger Pride store on Cobbs Ford Road.

Police say the theft happened on December 14. The three suspects are believed to be in their 30s or 40s.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.