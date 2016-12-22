Prattville Police Preparing For Move

by Josh Ninke

Prattville Police have shared space with city hall for as long as Police Chief Mark Thompson can remember.

That’s meant quite a few growing pains as the city has expanded.

The police are working out of the old city jail, housing records where they used to hold prisoners.

Thompson says the Historic Prattville Redevelopment Authority wanted to help them find a new home.

“They had the property, the old Continental Eagle property. They approached us and asked if we’d be interested in that being a public safety building. Of course we are very much interested in that. IT will modernize our police department, fire department, as far as our facilities,” said Chief Thompson.

Both fire and police will be housed in the new building, along with the Emergency Management Agency as well.

One of the biggest changes will be a larger crime lab, letting police streamline some of their investigations.

“We’ll be able to do more types of forensic printing, crime scenes, we’re extending our forensic unit to cover more areas than where we’re at now. This will give them a better area to do their work a little bit better,” said Thompson.

Construction crews broke ground back in March, and the building is almost ready for law enforcement to move in.

Prattville residents are excited to see the police growing along with the city.

“I think it’s great they’re getting a new building, more parking spaces and better labs, it’s great. I live on First Street and I like them being right down the street from me so I hate to see them move, but I think it’s a good idea,” said Sue Scheilz.

Police hope to move in by the end of January, so it should be coming up very soon.