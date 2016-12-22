Spring-Like Warmth for Christmas

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/FRIDAY: A few clouds in the Alabama sky today but we should see more sun overall and then sunshine in full supply on Friday. Both these days will be dry, and highs will be in the mid 60s throughout South/Central Alabama.

ACROSS THE USA: A low pressure system is expected to gather energy over the West Coast and bring significant impacts from the Rockies east across much of the Plains over the holiday weekend and into early next week. The potential exists for heavy snowfall and strong winds over the northern Plains, with strong to severe thunderstorms possible over portions of the central and southern Plains. Travel may be impacted.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Southerly flow will push moist air up into the state, and the sky becomes mostly cloudy Saturday. A few showers are possible, but the most widespread rain will be over the Tennessee Valley of far North Alabama. Christmas Day for now looks partly sunny and very warm. We will all see 70s both days, and upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

FINAL WEEK OF 2016: A surface front will stall out just north of here, so it looks like Monday and Tuesday will stay mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, but nothing especially heavy or widespread; highs will be in the 70s. For the final few days of the year, the chance for scattered showers remains and temperatures stay mild. No signs of anymore Arctic air for the South in 2016…

Ryan