Prattville Police Search for Burglary and Fraud Suspect

by Stefanie Hicks

Prattville police are searching for a man wanted for breaking into a vehicle and credit card fraud.

Police say the man used a stolen debit card at the One Stop liquor store in the 2000 block of Fairview Avenue on December 6th. Authorities say he is also a suspect in other related cases.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 215-Stop. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.