Spring-Like Warmth Through Christmas

by Ryan Stinnett

CHRISTMAS EVE: Today will feature more clouds than sun, and it will be a few degrees warmer than Friday with mid 70s expected for most spots through South/Central Alabama. Despite the clouds, the day should be mainly dry as the best rain chances will be over far North Alabama, and most of us will be staying dry.

CHRISTMAS DAY: By tomorrow, and upper-level ridge will build in across the the Southeast and that will allow for spring-like warmth. Sunday will be a very warm day as our temps head towards the mid and upper 70s, and some spots across South Alabama may make a run at the 80° mark. At this time, it looks as though much of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and rain is not expected, but and isolated shower may be possible late Sunday night.

FINAL WEEK OF 2016: The first half of next week will feature unsettled weather with more clouds than sun, and the chance of rain just about everyday. Temperatures next week look to stay above average as well, highs well in the 70s look likely each day. A potent cold front looks to push through the state on Thursday, which will provide our best rain chances of the week. As the front exits, colder weather looks to move in the final couple of days of 2016 as 40s are expected for highs Friday and Saturday. For New Year’s Day, a big rainmaker looks to cross the Southeast, with another shot of colder air the first few days of the New Year.

Be sure to stay connected throughout the day and night follow me on twitter: @Ryan_Stinnett and Like my Facebook Fan Page “Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett.”

Have a Merry Christmas!

Ryan