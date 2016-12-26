Shoppers Return to Stores after Holiday Rush

by Andrew James

As the holiday season comes to a close many people are heading back to the mall and stores, but this time not everyone is looking to buy gifts. Instead, some people are returning gifts they received.

The National Retail Federation found that in 2014, one in every three gift recipients ended up returning at least one item.

In Montgomery, shopper Jessica Perez says she buys her gifts in bulk.

“I bought a whole bunch on Black Friday and I took them all home because they were on sale,” she explained, “and I had to decide which ones I wanted to give to my boyfriend and the ones that were left over I came to return today.”

The National Retail Federation found in 2015 study that 10% of holiday sales end up being returned, and they have some tips if you are thinking about returning an item.