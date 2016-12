Authorities Searching for Escaped Inmate

by Claire Jacobs

Butler County authorities are on the look out for an escaped inmate.

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn says that 35-year-old Cedric Poole escaped from the Butler County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Police say he is 6’2″ tall and weighs 165 pounds. If you see him, or have any information, call (334) 382-9911.