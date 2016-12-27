Dallas Co. Woman Killed in Christmas Day Shooting

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Christmas Day shooting that claimed the life of a 73 year old woman.

Capt. Mike Granthum says Juanita Tripp was killed Sunday evening at her home on the 800 block of Laredo Court in Selmont.

Granthum says had gone to the door to tell her grandchild to come inside after hearing gunfire outside.

He says Tripp was shot once in the leg as she stood in her doorway.

“We’re getting some information there was an argument down the road and that two people, maybe three people were arguing and some shots shots were being fired between them,” said Granthum.

“We’ve also heard another story where she could have possibly been the target so we’re not leaving any stone unturned. We’re looking at all leads.”

Granthum says anyone with information about the shooting should call Crimestoppers at 1-866-44-CRIME.