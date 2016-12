Montgomery Co. Authorities Investigate Gas Station Shooting

by Stefanie Hicks

Montgomery County authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says two people fired at each other at the Entec gas station, off exit 16 of Interstate 85.

Two cars were hit with stray bullets. One person was inside one of those vehicles. Luckily no one was hurt.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument between two customers. No arrests have been made.