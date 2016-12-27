Turning Colder Late Week

by Shane Butler

An active weather pattern across the region this week. A few more days of warm and showery conditions then a change to a brief round of colder air. Temps are back in the 70s with a few showers passing through on Wednesday. A cold front moves into the area Thursday. Looks like a decent chance for rain then clearing and turning colder behind the front. We get back to sunshine and cooler conditions Friday but another round of rain heads our way for the weekend. Rain arrives Saturday evening and lingers into Sunday New Year’s Day. Temps warm into the 70s but it will be a bit wet for the first few days of 2017.