Warm and Active Weather Pattern

by Ryan Stinnett

UNSEASONABLY WARM: An upper-level ridge continues to allow a very warm air mass to remain in place, not just across Alabama, but the entire Southeast as temperatures both during the day and at night are running 15-25 degrees above average for this time of year. These well above average temps will stay over the region through at least Thursday when we should see a cold front push through the area. This afternoon, despite mainly cloudy conditions we are going to see temperatures in the 70s in most spots.

SHOWERS AT TIMES: The warm air mass is very moisture rich as evident by the clouds and the dew points at the surface in the 50s and 60s. These along with an approaching frontal boundary that stall across Alabama will allow for unsettled weather the next several days with isolated to scattered showers arriving later this evening and lasting the next several days. Our rain chances will stay elevated through Thursday when another cold front moves through the state.

COOLER TO END THE WEEK: The secondary and more potent cold front pushes into the state Thursday and that will push all the way through the state, which will bring a much more seasonal air mass to the state to end the week. Friday morning will start off in the lower 30s and despite full sunshine, highs Friday will struggle to make it into the 50s.

NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND: Saturday starts off mainly clear and dry, with temps flirting with freezing. Our winds begin to shift out of the south, so we are going to see warmer temperatures and we are going to see clouds on the increase as well. Scattered showers are possible Saturday night, which could impact some of those New Year’s festivities, and it looks as though a widespread rain event will help us greet 2017. Showers look to remain widespread for New Year’s Day and lasting into Monday. There is some uncertainty on the amount of instability that surges north ahead of this system, so we may have to deal with some storms as well. Too early to tell if a threat for severe storms, but it is something we are watching heading through the week. Temperatures this weekend should be in the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs.

BOWL BOUND: Alabama heads to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl match up against the Huskies from the University of Washington Saturday afternoon 2PM kickoff inside the Georgia Dome. The day looks partly sunny with clouds gradually increasing. Weather won’t impact the game since it is indoors, but rain is expected to move into North Georgia during the overnight hours Saturday. Highs Saturday look to be in the lower 50s in Downtown Atlanta.

Auburn is heading to New Orleans for their Sugar Bowl match up against the Sooners of Oklahoma for a 7:30 kickoff inside the Super Dome Monday Jan. 2 at 7:30PM. The weather looks rather wet and unsettled down on the bayou with temperatures in the 70s. Once again, weather will not impact this game as it is indoors.

Have a great day!

Ryan