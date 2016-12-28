10-Year Old Hit by Truck in Montgomery Dies

Posted:

by Stefanie Hicks

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, around 6:45 p.m., Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to West South Boulevard in reference to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The crash involved a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado and a juvenile male pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Jaden Buschert, 10, of Grand Rapids Michigan, received life-threatening injuries and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South where he was later pronounced dead.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates that Buschert and his parent were attempting to cross West South Boulevard when Buschert ran ahead of his parent and was struck by the Silverado.

The driver and passenger in the Silverado were not injured and no charges are anticipated.

