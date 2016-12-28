Demarcus Ware to Have Possible Career Ending Back Surgery

by Rashad Snell

DeMarcus Ware needs season-ending back surgery that could spell the end of his NFL career.

The Denver Broncos placed Ware on injured reserve Wednesday along with cornerback Kayvon Webster, who sustained a concussion last weekend at Kansas City.

The Broncos (8-7) elevated nose tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Taurean Nixon from the practice squad to take their places on the roster for the season finale against the Raiders (12-3).

Ware took a big pay cut to return to the Broncos after winning his first Super Bowl ring, but he missed almost all of the offseason with back troubles. He broke his left forearm Sept. 18.

The 12-year veteran had four sacks in 10 games, giving him 138½ for his career, sixth best all-time.

