Several Rounds of Rain in the Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

Most of today will be dry across South/Central Alabama, and we will continue to deal with more clouds than sun. Highs will once again be well above average with mid 70s expected; the average high this time of year is in the upper 50s for most of us.

ANOTHER FRONT: Tonight and the first half of Thursday, widespread rain is expected along a second and more potent cold front that pushes into the state. No severe weather with this front, but we could hear a few rumbles of thunder early in the day. We should see clearing sky through the day and much colder temperatures, after starting the day in the 60s, we should see 50s by the evening. This second front will push all the way through the state and will bring a much more seasonal air mass to us all to end the week. Friday morning will start off in the lower 30s and despite full sunshine, highs Friday will struggle to make it into the 50s and many of us will stay in the 50s for highs.

NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND: Saturday starts off mainly clear and dry, with temps flirting with freezing. Our winds begin to shift out of the south, so we are going to see warmer temperatures and we are going to see clouds and our rain chances on the increase. Scattered showers are possible during the day Saturday, and should become more widespread Saturday night, which could impact some of those New Year’s festivities. For the first day of 2017, we are going to see a more widespread rain event, with some storms along the way through Monday. We are watching forecast instability values that could allow for some stronger storms, but still too early to tell if that will be an issue, just something we continue to monitor. Nevertheless, we should see very beneficial rains with this event, which will continue to help those persist drought conditions through the area. High temperatures this weekend will be in the 50s Saturday, climbing into the mid and upper 60s Sunday.

BOWL BOUND: Alabama is in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl match up against the Washington Huskies, Saturday afternoon 2PM kickoff inside the Georgia Dome. The day looks partly sunny with clouds gradually increasing. Weather won’t impact the game since it is indoors, but rain is expected to move into North Georgia during the overnight hours Saturday. Highs Saturday look to be in the lower 50s in Downtown Atlanta.

Auburn is heading to New Orleans for their Sugar Bowl match up against the Oklahoma Sooners, for a 7:30PM kickoff inside the Super Dome Monday Jan. 2. The weather looks rather wet and unsettled down in the Big East with temperatures in the 70s. Once again, weather will not impact this game as it is indoors.

Have a great day!