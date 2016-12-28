Thursday Morning Storms Possible

by Shane Butler

A cold front is heading our way and will pass through the area Thursday. We expect scat’d showers through the night but a stronger line of storms to move through early Thursday morning. Some of the storms will be capable of strong winds and hail. You should be prepared for some disruptive weather conditions on the commute into work. Clearing and breezy conditions will settle in late morning and last through the afternoon hours. Much colder air will spill into the region Thursday night and we start out Friday in the lower 30s. Moisture quickly returns and we bring in the chance for showers Saturday. It looks rainy for New Year’s Eve events across our area. New Year’s day will be cloudy and wet with rain likely. The weather pattern will remain active into early next week. We see a few more opportunities for showers Monday through Wednesday. Sunny and cooler weather conditions return for next Thursday.