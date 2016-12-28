Troy Animal Rescue Reaches Record Adoptions

by Danielle Wallace

Hundreds of animals in Troy have been able to find forever homes this year thanks to the Troy Animal Rescue Project.

Since starting in 2014 the organization only managed to adopt out 5 animals. Last year that number increased to 70. Now volunteers are celebrating over 200-adoptions. Founder, Tiffany Howington says more fundraising and social media has played a big part in the increase. 50 families across the state foster animals for the organization, while adoptees are usually in Pike County.

“We want them to stay here rather than to send them to rescues up north because we fall in love with them and we want to see them grow up,” says Tiffany Howington.

Howington hopes to have her own facility for Troy Animal Rescue in the future.