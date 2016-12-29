Gov. Bentley Interviews Sen. Phil Williams for Session’s Senate Seat

by Rashad Snell

On Wednesday, Governor Robert Bentley interviewed State Senator Phil Williams (R-Rainbow City) for a potential opening in Alabama’s U.S. Senate delegation.

U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as Attorney General of the United States. Should Sessions be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Governor Bentley will appoint his successor to serve until a special election is held.

“Jeff Sessions has been an outstanding Senator for the state of Alabama, and I am confident he will be strong Attorney General who will uphold the rule of law. The Justice Department will be in good hands,” Williams remarked.

“Governor Bentley asked me to come down to Montgomery and talk about the potential opening. It is humbling to be in the group of interviewees, and we had a very productive discussion,” Williams said. “In my thirty years of military service I have served in both Afghanistan and Iraq and a tour at the Pentagon. I think it is important that the perspectives of veterans be heard in our political discussions, whether in Washington or Montgomery. As a veteran, an attorney, and a State Senator, I would be honored to take my experience to Washington.”

A U.S. Senate vote on Sessions’ confirmation to Attorney General is scheduled for January 10th, prior to the time that President-elect Trump assumes the office of the presidency. Should Sessions be confirmed, Governor Bentley will appoint a replacement who will serve until Bentley calls a special election. Whoever wins the special election will then serve the remainder of Sessions’ term through 2020.

Williams is in his second term in the Alabama State Senate and has become known as one of the most conservative members of that body. A fiscal hawk and Chairman of the Senate Committee for Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development, Williams is one of the few legislators who has voted against every proposed tax increase in the past six years. Williams is a decorated veteran with two Bronze Star medals for service in the Global War on Terror and currently holds the rank of Colonel as a Reserve Instructor for U.S. Special Operations Command.

“There is a lot of work to be done: we have to stop the flow of illegal immigrants, we need conservative justices on the Supreme Court who will respect the Constitution, we must stop the federal government’s politically correct assault on traditional values, and we have to roll back Obamacare and other burdensome regulations on the private sector so wages will go up for the American worker,” Williams said. “Like most Alabamians, I am very excited for the new Congress and the Trump administration and I can’t wait for January 20th to be here.”

Bentley has so far interviewed 17 people for the potential appointment. More interviews are scheduled Thursday.

Others who have interviewed for the appointment include: suspended Chief Justice Roy Moore; U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, businessman Tim James, state Sen. Greg Reed of Jasper and state Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh of Anniston.