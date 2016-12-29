Morning Storms, Then Falling Temps

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR THURSDAY: The rain and storms will be ending early today, with a much colder and more seasonal air mass moving into the state. We should see a clearing sky tomorrow from northwest to southeast, and temperatures will be falling through the 50s.

FRIDAY: Friday morning will start off in the lower 30s and despite full sunshine, highs Friday will struggle to make it into the lower and mid 50s. It will be a beautiful day, just expect it to be feeling like winter for once.

NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND: Saturday starts off mainly clear and dry, with temps flirting with freezing. Our winds begin to shift out of the south, so we are going to see warmer temperatures and we are going to see clouds and our rain chances on the increase. Scattered showers are possible during the day Saturday, and should become more widespread Saturday night, which could impact some of those New Year’s festivities. For the first day of 2017, we are going to see a more widespread rain event, with some storms along the way through Monday. We are watching forecast instability values that could allow for some stronger storms, but still too early to tell if that will be an issue, just something we continue to monitor. Nevertheless, we should see very beneficial rains with this event, which will continue to help those persist drought conditions through the area. Temperatures this weekend should be in the 60s for highs.

BOWL BOUND: Alabama is in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl against the Washington Huskies, Saturday afternoon 2PM kickoff inside the Georgia Dome. The day looks cloudy and rain is expected to move into North Georgia during the evening hours Saturday. Highs Saturday look to be in the lower 50s in Downtown Atlanta. Weather won’t impact the game since it is indoors.

Auburn is heading to New Orleans for Sugar Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners, for a 7:30PM kickoff inside the Super Dome Monday Jan. 2. The weather looks rather wet and unsettled down in the Big Easy with temperatures in the 70s. Once again, weather will not impact this game as it is indoors.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the will remain mild and unsettled with rain continuing through at least Tuesday. Another strong cold front looks to arrive midweek, and that could mean another round of strong and severe storms. Also, the second half of next week should be much colder behind the front with 40s expected for highs late in the week.

Have a great day!

Ryan