MPD Issues Fireworks Advisory

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department reminds residents and visitors to exercise caution during their New Year’s celebrations. The department will help ensure safety through strict enforcement of the city’s fireworks and firearms ordinances throughout the holiday.

MPD advises that it is illegal for individuals “to possess, store, offer for sale, sell at retail, use or explode any fireworks within the City of Montgomery.” Citizens found in violation of the fireworks ordinance could face fines of up to $500.

It also is illegal for individuals “to fire or discharge, or cause to be fired or discharged, any pistol, gun, cannon or anything of like kind or character within the City of Montgomery.” Citizens found in violation of the firearms ordinance will be arrested and could face up to six months imprisonment and fines of up to $500.

MPD is committed to providing a safe environment for residents and visitors, helping guard against personal injury and damage to property during New Year’s celebrations.

The department encourages citizens to enjoy organized News Years festivities.