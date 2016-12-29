U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby Places Wager on Peach Bowl

by Rashad Snell

U.S. Senators Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) today announced a friendly wager on the outcome of the College Football Playoff game between the #1-ranked University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the #4-ranked University of Washington Huskies. If the Huskies win, Senator Shelby will provide two racks of ribs from Dreamland BBQ in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for Senator Cantwell’s office. If the Crimson Tide wins, Senator Cantwell has promised to deliver salmon to Senator Shelby’s office.

Senators Shelby and Cantwell issued the following statements on the wager and the game:

“These two teams should be extremely proud of their accomplishments so far in the season,” said Senator Shelby. “I have no doubt that Coach Saban will have our team prepared and that they will represent our state well during this match-up. I’m pleased to enter into this friendly wager with my colleague, and I’m confident that the Crimson Tide will prevail and take us into another national championship game.”

“This will be one of the best games of the year,” said Senator Cantwell. “There’s no doubt that Alabama has a powerhouse program, but I’ll be cheering the Dawgs on to victory.”

*** The College Football Playoff game, the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, will take place on Saturday, December 31, at 3:00 PM ET in Atlanta, Georgia. ***