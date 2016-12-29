WANTED: Police Search for Millbrook Car Thief Suspect

by Rashad Snell

1/1 keaira-battle

On Tuesday, December 13, an unknown female stole a 1995 green Toyota Corolla (AL tag 3159AC7, last 4 of VIN 1733) from the Chevron Convenience Store located at 3250 Main Street in Millbrook, Alabama. The victim is a 65 year old man who left his vehicle unsecured with keys in the ignition.

Through investigation, the offender was identified as Keaira Keriontae Battle. A warrant has been issued for Theft of Property 1st Degree.

Battle made the statement that she was trying to get a ride to Montgomery prior to stealing the victim’s vehicle. She was last seen traveling towards Montgomery.

The victim’s vehicle has not been recovered at this time and Battle is still at large.

If you know the current whereabouts of Keaira Battle or the vehicle, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!