A Wet Start To 2017

by Shane Butler

The cold front has moved south of us and this is allowing the colder and drier air to spill into the region. We will start to see the winds relax during the evening but temps will continue dropping overnight. Morning temps start out in the low to mid 30s and only rebound into the 50s Friday afternoon. Another cold night is ahead for Friday night into Saturday morning. Temps start out in the lower 30s and once again only manage 50s Saturday afternoon. Moisture makes a return and we start to see rain during the afternoon hours. The rain will continue into the evening and overnight with a wet New Year’s Day in store for our area. It looks like clouds and more rain activity will linger over us through the middle of next week.