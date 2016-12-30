A Wet Start To 2017

by Shane Butler

We are back into a cloudy and wet weather pattern for the holiday weekend. Rain will be arriving Saturday afternoon and continue on an off through Sunday afternoon. This is setting up to be a good soaking with weekend rainfall potential around 1-3 inches. More rain will arrive early next week and another round later in the week. There may be a few t-storms embedded in the area of rain but we don’t see anything too strong or severe at this point. Temperatures will gradual warm and we should be in the low to mid 70s early next week. Another blast of much colder air will move into the region heading into first full weekend of 2017.