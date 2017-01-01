Rain and Storms (Some Severe) Monday

by Ben Lang

Expect steady rainfall with embedded storms to continue tonight. Rain totals will continue to climb, and flash flooding could be an issue, especially in low lying areas, and the southeastern portions of the river region, where the highest rain totals are so far. Temps will be mild tonight, remaining in the low to mid 60s. The forecast gets a little more tricky on Monday.

There will likely be at least some rain during the AM hours Monday. However, by the PM hours there could be stronger thunderstorms across the area. Its uncertain as to whether there will be severe storms or not, because more rain in the morning means less instability for the storms to work with. The stronger storms, if they do form, will impact the river region starting through about noon, and possibly lingering into the late evening hours. These storms will form ahead of a cold front to our west, and then push through the river region from southwest to northeast. We will continue to monitor the weather setup for tomorrow as we get new data.

The storms and rain will exit the River Region by the early afternoon on Tuesday. A drier but cooler weather pattern is expected to end the week. In fact, we could a significant shot of cold air could move into the River Region sometime during the day on Thursday. At this time, it looks like the cold air will linger for a while. Afternoon highs from Friday through next Monday may only be in the 40s to around 50. Overnight lows in the 20s may return by this Thursday night.