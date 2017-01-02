Former Alabama Gov. Albert Brewer dies

by Darryl Hood

Albert Brewer taking the oath of office as governor of Alabama. Source: Enclyclopedia of Alabama

Former Alabama Governor Albert Brewer has died. He was 87.

There were no immediate details on his cause of death.

Brewer served as Governor from 1968 to 1971. Brewer was the state’s 49th governor. He assumed the office after Gov. Lurleen Wallace lost her battle with cancer. He also served as Lieutenant Governor and House Speaker.

Governor Robert Bentley issued this statement on the Brewer’s death:

“Alabamians have lost a great leader today in the passing of Governor Albert Brewer. He lived his life as an example of integrity and professionalism in public service, and displayed an unwavering commitment to making Alabama a great state. Always a friend to me, Governor Brewer was ever ready with a kind and encouraging word. Most of all he loved serving the people of this state. In addition to serving as the 47th Governor, Brewer was elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives and as Lieutenant Governor. The State of Alabama is grateful for his faithful service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

