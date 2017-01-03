Auburn Tigers Reflect on Sugar Bowl Loss to Oklahoma

by Darrell Puckett

Alabama News Network was in the Auburn locker room at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome minutes after the Tigers’ 35-19 loss to Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.

The concern going into the game was the shoulder of starting quarterback Sean White. He took the field, only to break his arm in the first half. Backup quarterback John Franklin III was also injured, which brought Montgomery’s own Jeremy Johnson onto the field to lead the team.

We talked to head coach Gus Malzahn, Sean White and former Prattville running back Kam Pettway, who gained more than 100 yards on the ground.