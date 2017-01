Authorities Search for Missing Veteran

by Stefanie Hicks

A man is missing from the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System in Tuskegee.

72-year-old Navy veteran, Earl Zook, went missing Monday.

Zook is not considered dangerous or a threat to anyone.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call police or the Veterans Health Care System in Tuskegee at (334) 314-0834.