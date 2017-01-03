Calmer Weather Today, Colder Weather on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

CALMER TUESDAY: The rain and storms are out of here. The sky will will remain partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will be rather mild for January. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area. Colder air will start to filter into the area for the overnight hours. For tonight, the sky will be mostly cloudy and lows around the 50° mark. We could see some areas of fog develop after midnight.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tomorrow and Thursday the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be in the 50s throughout the area. It will remain dry.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The weather will be even colder for the end of the week as highs will not make it out 40s. Lows will be below freezing so it will be feeling like winter for sure through the weekend. We could see some wintry precip in the state overnight Friday, but we not expecting any impacts in South Alabama.

Have a great day!

Ryan