Crews Repair Storm Damage to Roads and Bridge in Lowndes Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Torrential rainfall from Monday’s weather event left several roads in Lowndes County washed out and in need of repair.

County crews are working to repair roads and bridges damaged by the storms.

Engineer David Butts says most of the damage happened on dirt roads.

Butts says the roads that also serve as bridges will be fixed first.

“We’ve had some events before and we’ve got pipes already purchased and ready to replace those,” said Butts.

He says crews should have the repairs wrapped up by the end of the week.