Judge Issues Contempt Citation for Harvey Updyke

by Alabama News Network Staff

Harvey Updyke, who pleaded guilty to poisoning Auburn University’s oak trees, has missed a court hearing about his restitution payment schedule.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker issued a contempt of court citation Tuesday. Walker said Updyke failed to appear at the hearing and he could not verify he had complied with an order to submit a payment schedule.

Updyke, a University of Alabama football fan, pleaded guilty to poisoning the Toomer’s Oaks in 2010.

Walker ordered Updyke to pay $816,694.98 in restitution, but he has paid only a few thousand dollars.

A probation officer said Updyke’s wife said the payment budget was given to his Louisiana probation officer but he could not immediately verify that.

A contempt hearing is set for March 1.

