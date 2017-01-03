“A Living Hope”: Local Mother with Rare Cancer UPDATE

by Ellis Eskew

Alabama News Network talked to Rhonda Adair a month ago right after her baby, Anna Parker, was born at 33 weeks. She was in high spirits and living one day at a time.

Now, she is at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Her type of cancer is still uncertain. And doctors are desperately searching for answers.

But her faith remains.

I talked to her sister Robyn on the phone.

“We think that the Lord honors a faith that still looks at the facts and still says He is good. And He is good. He has guided us through this whole process,” said Robyn.

Fourteen members of Rhonda’s family are by her side, including 4 year old Gracie and one month old Anna Parker, who is doing her part to ease her mother’s pain.

“She is the best baby we could have ever asked for, which is God’s grace. And to be thrown into all this chaos. And she is just healthy and she is eating and probably sleeps 20 hours out of 24. She is a sweet girl,” said Robyn.

But family is not all Rhonda has.

As of right now, Six thousand people have joined a Facebook group set up for Rhonda called “A Living Hope” where updates, prayers and praises are posted all day.

“We are just inundated with people calling us and telling us the Lord is waking them up in the middle of the night and telling them to pray for a miracle,” said Robyn.

A miracle is what they are asking for.

It’s what they believe will happen.

But they are also praying for something greater.

“Our hope, no matter how this turns out, obviously we want her healed, but no matter how this turns out, the name of Jesus is being glorified and people are on their face talking to Him like never before. I know Heaven’s floor is just shaking with prayer requests for my sister and so, I mean, God will get the glory either way,” said Robyn.