NAACP Protests Sen. Jeff Sessions as Attorney General Nominee

by Stefanie Hicks

The NAACP is staging a sit-in at the Alabama office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions to protest his nomination to be the nation’s next attorney general.

NAACP President Cornell William Brooks said in a statement that Sessions “can’t be trusted to be the chief law enforcement officer for voting rights.”

Brooks said on social media that several people have begun sitting in Sessions’ office in Mobile and intend to remain there until they speak with Sessions or are removed.

The group raised concerns about aspects of Sessions’ record including his prosecution of African-American activists for alleged voting fraud when he was a U.S. attorney.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Sessions as his attorney general.

A Sessions spokeswoman said opponents were pushing “false portrayals” of the senator’s record.

