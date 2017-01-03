NWS Officials Confirm Monday’s Tornado in Bullock County

by Danielle Wallace

In Bullock County, people are cleaning up after a tornado touched down in the southeast part of the county.

National Weather Service officials believe the tornado started near County Road 14 and ended near County Road 22 in Bullock County. Officials say there were winds up to 90 miles per hour. It caused mostly extensive tree damage and some structure damage.

“I looked out my kitchen window back to the south out of Pike County pretty much. it got dark really fast, the wind picked up real strong and i knew then that we were in a little bit of trouble,” says Deputy Sheriff Josh Powell.

There were no injuries from Monday night’s tornado in Bullock County.