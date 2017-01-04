AL Mobile Home Where 4 People Were Killed Wasn’t Directly Hit by Tornado

by Rashad Snell

The National Weather Service says a tornado didn’t directly kill four people who died Monday in southeast Alabama.

A survey team concludes a tree that crashed through a mobile home near Rehobeth, killing four, was felled by straight-line thunderstorm winds.

The team concludes winds of 85 mph were related to a nearby tornado with 115 mph winds.

That twister, rated EF-2 on the enhanced Fujita scale, touched down in Geneva County and ended 8 miles later in Houston County, creating a 500-yard-wide damage path. The tornado’s worst destruction came at the National Peanut Festival grounds.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley will tour damage Wednesday.

A second twister with 90 mph winds hit Bullock County, causing mainly tree damage.

At least 19 tornadoes have been counted in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana.

