Man Struck by Train in Millbrook Identified

by Rashad Snell

On Friday, December 30, 2016, at approximately 5:40 AM, Millbrook police and fire rescue units responded to the Alabama River Parkway with regard to a pedestrian being struck by a train.

An engineer with CSX Railroad stated that they observed a pedestrian on the railroad tracks north of the railroad crossing located at the Alabama River Parkway and Jackson Lake Road. The train, which was travelling northbound, sounded its horn to alert the pedestrian, who did not react to the warning. The train was unable to stop. The train struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a black male adult, was located approximately 20 feet from the railroad tracks. The man was later identified as Calvin Neal Ray.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics but was pronounced deceased before he could be transported to a medical facility. Investigators from the Millbrook Police Department’s Criminal Investigative and Traffic Homicide Units responded to the scene.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson released the following statement:

“This case is being investigated as a Death Investigation at this time. The victim’s body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, Montgomery Medical Examiner’s Office per the Elmore County District Attorney’s Office. At this time we have been unable to ascertain the identity of the victim, who is a black male adult that appears to be between 40 to 50 years of age.

From speaking with our investigators there was evidence to suggest that the victim may have been under the influence of an alcoholic beverage at the time of the collision. Our primary focus at this time is to identify the victim and if possible, to determine what led this individual to be on those railroad tracks at the time the incident occurred.

The results of our investigation will be presented to the Elmore County Grand Jury for its consideration, which is standard procedure in a case such as this. Our investigators don’t believe that there will be any criminal charges resulting from this case. At this point this appears to be a horrible accident, but we can’t make any determinations until the investigation is completed. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with the victim’s family. This is no way to end a year or start a new one.”

This case remains under investigation. There is no other information available for release at this time.