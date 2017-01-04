Police Negotiate with Man Barricaded in Home

by Andrew James

The Montgomery Police Department negotiated with a man barricaded in his home for multiple hours Tuesday afternoon. The home is on Myrtlewood Drive in the McGehee Estates neighborhood.

Officials say they were attempting to question Matthew Shashy about an ongoing investigation. They did not specify what that investigation entails.

Police say they were able to secure the neighborhood and take Shashy into custody.

Stay with Alabama News Network for more as this story continues to develop.