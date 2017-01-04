Wintry Mix Possible

by Shane Butler

The first batch of colder air is working into the area tonight. Another surge will come Thursday night into Friday. This will be true Arctic air and we will feel the cold as we go into the weekend and it lingers into early next week. Moisture will flow into the area from a low pressure system moving along the northern gulf. The colder air moving into the area will tap some of that moisture and we are looking at a potential wintry mix around here. Most of your Friday will be rainy but a rain/sleet mix will develop and there could be some freezing rain working in here as well. All the precipitation leaves by early Saturday morning. Skies clear and it’s frigid for the rest of the weekend.