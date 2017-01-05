Autauga County EMA Prepares for Winter Weather

by Caitlyn Cline

Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett held a meeting Thursday morning with city and county officials to prepare for the possible winter weather. Autauga County School leaders, Prattville City officials, fire teams and law enforcement members of both the county and the city were present at the meeting.

Baggett and his team have set up a command center at the 9-1-1 emergency center in Prattville to watch the storm and see what might change before the predicted wintry mix starts falling.

He says the most important thing residents need to stay smart and cautious.

“We’re just advising everyone to not panic, but play it safe,” he says. “Be cautious, be mindful that road conditions could change very quickly. If you don’t have to get out on Friday night, don’t.”

Baggett says he doesn’t think the weather will be as bad as the winter weather Alabama experienced in 2014. But also says to always expect the unexpected with weather and prepare for everything.