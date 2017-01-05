Gov. Bentley Near Decision on Replacement for Sen. Sessions

by Stefanie Hicks

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley says he is nearing a decision on a replacement for U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions.

Bentley told reporters Thursday in Mobile that he expects to make a decision by the end of this week. But Bentley says he may not reveal his choice until Sessions resigns his seat to become the new U.S. attorney general under president-elect Donald Trump.

Bentley has interviewed 20 people for the position, and a spokeswoman says he won’t interview anyone else.

The governor says his appointee will serve until an election is held during the regular election in 2018 to fill the seat for the remainder of Sessions’ term. Bentley says he decided against holding a special election before then to save money and to help guarantee a large turnout of voters.

