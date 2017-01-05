Inmate Mistakenly Released from Jail is Recaptured in Montgomery

by Stefanie Hicks

An Alabama inmate who prison officials say was mistakenly released from the Barbour County Jail, was recaptured Thursday in Montgomery.

Bobby Campbell and another man were taken into custody at a hotel near Interstate Park Drive.

Campbell was released from custody back in November, but prison officials say the court document that issued his release may have been fake.

Campbell was serving time for the rape of a 13-year-old in 2004.

Mitchell Shane Worthy was arrested along with Campbell and charged with helping Campbell escape.

Authorities are investigating how the fake document made it into the court system.