UPDATED: School/Business Closings/Early Dismissals for Friday
From Alabama News Network: These are the school and business closings/early dismissals for Friday because of the threat for winter weather. This list will be continually updated.
Alexander City Schools – Dismissing between 11:15-11:45 A.M.
Autauga County Schools – Closed
Dallas County Schools – Closed
District Attorney – 19th Circuit, (Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties)
East Memorial Christian Academy School/Daycare, Prattville – Closed
Elmore County Schools – Closed
Glenwood Childcare Ministry, Prattville – Closed
Heritage Child Development Center, Montgomery – Closed
Hooper Academy School/Learning Center/Daycare – Closed
Lighthouse Christian Academy and Daycare
Lowndes County Schools – Closed
MACOA Meals on Wheels – Not Running
Montgomery Community Action Head Start and Central Office – Closed
Montgomery Public Schools – Closed
Morgan Academy, Selma – Closed
Perry County Schools – Closed
Rock School – Closed
Room to Grow Childcare Center – Closed
Selma city offices – Closed
Selma City Schools – Closed
Tallapoosa County Schools – Dismissing at 11:30 A.M.
Tuskegee University – Closed