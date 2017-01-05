Winter Weather Woes Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

For today, we will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds, with seasonal temperatures as highs are expected in the upper 50s. Tonight night clouds increase and lows are expected to be near the 40 degree mark, a few showers are possible after midnight.

We know that the presence of cold air will not be an issue with this event as a secondary surge of much colder air moves into the state on Friday. Highs Friday will be in the lower 40s, and the GFS shows a high of 39°. It will be a cloudy day thanks to the wave of low pressure that forms near the Gulf Coast. The models are trying to show enough moisture for some snow to show up early Friday, but the main event will arrive late in the day as the low along the Gulf Coast sends moisture north into the state. The strength and placement of the low will determine the exact placement and intensity of the potential wintry precip.

As the moisture overspreads the cold air, there is going to be band of snow that set-ups across the Deep South and likely through Central Alabama Friday night and into early Saturday. Along or just south of the Interstate 20 corridor, the atmosphere will be plenty cold for an all snow event, and any mix and or ice issues will be south of there, but once again, the moisture must be in place, and that could be an issue. It looks as though the best chance of accumulating snows will be over eastern and northern portions of Alabama. A lot can and will change with this event as we are just waiting and watching every model run, but this will be a “high impact” event for portions of state and could certainly impact travel later Friday and early Saturday.

VERY COLD AIR: The snow and winter weather threat will be short-lived, by Saturday afternoon, what precip occurs will be done and gone and we are likely to see sunny conditions by the afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, Saturday night, lows in the lower 20s are expected. Definitely the coldest air so far this winter. Sunday will be a sunny and cold day with highs in the lower 40s. Then heading into next week, it looks dry through midweek, with slowly moderating temperatures as seasonal temps return, meaning lower 60s for highs, and 30s for lows. Rain should move back into the state on Wednesday, with warmer temperatures in place, thanks to a ridge over the Gulf, it will be an all rain event.

