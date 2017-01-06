Alabama Football Team Arrives in Tampa for National Championship Game

Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

A crowd was on-hand at Tampa International Airport Friday to welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide. The team has arrived to play Clemson for the National Championship on Monday.

Clemson arrived about three hours later. On Saturday morning, Alabama will hold media day, to allow reporters to talk to players and coaches about their plans for the big game.

Stay with Alabama News Network and Sports Director Adam Solomon for complete coverage Live from Tampa, including a half-hour special Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on CBS 8 and ABC Montgomery

