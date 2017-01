Pedestrian Killed in Andalusia

by Stefanie Hicks

Andalusia police say a man was killed when he was hit by a car Friday evening.

It happened on Martin Luther King, Jr. Expressway. The pedestrian has been identified as 51-year-old Rafael A. Malave of Andalusia. The driver of the vehicle, Chad Long, of Andalusia was not injured.

Details of the accident are currently under investigation by Andalusia Police Department.