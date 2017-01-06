Road Conditions Worsening Across the State

by Stefanie Hicks

Road conditions are quickly deteriorating in some sections of Alabama under a thin blanket of snow and sleet.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is urging people to avoid travel if possible.

Police and county road officials said roads were deemed impassable in Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonsville, Chilton County and other areas of the state.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency warned that ice covered interstate bridges in the Birmingham area.

State troopers say they were working several weather-related crashes.

Road conditions were expected to deteriorate as temperatures were predicted to dip into the twenties in the Birmingham area, causing remaining liquid on the roads to freeze.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)