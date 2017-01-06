Selma Man Accused of Running Down Ex-Girlfriend with SUV

by Darryl Hood

Selma Police say Walter Young, 46, ran over his girlfriend with his SUV after seeing her with another man in the 500 block of Maxey St Thursday afternoon.

They say after fighting with the woman, Young got back into the SUV and used it to assault the woman. The unidentified woman is in critical condition.

Young is also accused of getting into the fight with man who was with the victim.

Both Young and the other man were treated at Vaughan Hospital.

Young is charged with Domestic Violence-Attempted Murder and Assault in the Second Degree. He’s being held in the Dallas County Jail. His bond is set at $90,000.